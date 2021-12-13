Authorities withdraw mandatory fully vaccinated rider for entry into Madurai’s Meenakshi temple

The authorities at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai withdrew its order allowing only fully vaccinated devotees to enter the premises.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department had said on Saturday that as part of preventive measures taken by the district collector in wake of the third wave of the pandemic, only those who are fully vaccinated would be allowed to step inside the temple from Monday.

However, the next day, C Kumaradurai, the HR&CE’s Joint Commissioner of the Madurai Zone, issued a notice stating that due to administrative reasons, the previous order was to be rolled back.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, he said the new directive was temporary and they haven’t received further instructions on the issue. As such, devotees would now be allowed to enter the temple as per earlier rules while following all safety precautions.