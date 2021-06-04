Covid-19: Chennai Corporation to loan pulse oximeters to patients from low-income group

An NGO donated 480 pulse oximeters to the civic body to carry out the initiative. (Express photo by Karanveer Singh Arora/Representational)

In a bid to help Covid-19 patients from the lower-income group and those under home quarantine, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to loan pulse oximeters to keep a tab on their oxygen saturation levels.

An NGO donated 480 pulse oximeters to the civic body to carry out the initiative. The devices are to be returned by the patients after their quarantine period is over.

The corporation has put this into practice for better monitoring of the patients under home quarantine and also to help people who cannot afford to buy the device which costs anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

Those aged 50-plus and with comorbidities are given priority. The field volunteers even provide a demo of how the device can be used.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese said the initiative is being carried out currently in the South region.

“The fever survey workers already have pulse oximeters. They visit door-to-door and check the saturation level of the patients. One NGO has given around 480 pulse oximeters and medicine kits, which we distributed in the South region. We have told them that we will collect them after their quarantine period. We have informed the patients to check their saturation levels every few hours and report to the team if there is a drop in the saturation level,” he said.

On Thursday, the state recorded 24,405 cases which includes 2,062 from Chennai. The capital city now has 28,186 patients in home quarantine while 20,53,187 people have been inoculated till now.