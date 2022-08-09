scorecardresearch
Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu: State reports 972 infections; Chennai records 208

The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported today as well, according to a bulletin from the State health department here.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 9, 2022 6:50:40 am
The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported on Monday. (File)

Fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fell below the 1,000 mark on Monday with the State recording 972 new cases, taking the overall tally to 35,53,670.

One passenger who returned from USA was among the total 972 who tested positive.

The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported on Monday as well, according to a bulletin from the State health department here.

The active cases declined to 9,408 from 9,889 a day ago.

As many as 1,453 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to 35,06,229.

Among the districts, Chennai reported the maximum of 208 infections followed by Coimbatore – 110 and Chengalpattu – 84.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 06:50:40 am

