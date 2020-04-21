Tamil TV channel has 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19

The first case from the channel was reported on Monday. The first case from the channel was reported on Monday.

A total of 27 journalists who worked with a Tamil TV channel have tested positive for Covid-19 till Tuesday. A senior official representing the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health confirmed that all of them have been isolated in government facilities in Chennai and are receiving treatments.

According to the official, the first case from the channel was reported on Monday. “Immediately, we had taken steps to test a total of 92 more employees who worked there. When results came on Tuesday, 26 of them turned positive. We have already isolated them and their secondary contacts are being traced now,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the managing director of the channel said they couldn’t have prevented this at a time when many reporters were bringing reports from the ground. “At this point, it is our responsibility to cooperate with the state and Centre in measures being taken to fight this pandemic. We will not try to run the channel risking many lives. That will not be appropriate… We promise that we will work along with the government and follow further directions. We will come back soon with the entire strength and more reports,” he said.

