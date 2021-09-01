Covid-19: Active infections fall to 16,850 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,512 new Covid-19 cases pushing the overall caseload to 26,14,872 till date while 22 people succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 34,921, the Health department said on Tuesday.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,725 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,63,101, leaving 16,850 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,51,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,23,17,923 till date.

As many as three districts comprised the majority of new infections with Chennai adding 189 cases, Coimbatore 173, Erode 141, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Twenty-eight districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts. Dindigul, Perambalur, Theni, Thirupathur, Tuticorin and Virudhunagar recorded new infections in single digits with Ramanathapuram adding just a single case on Tuesday.

Among the 22 fatalities, 16 succumbed in government while six in private health care facilities.

Six of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a 36-year old woman from Chennai who died at the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in the city.

The patient who tested Covid-19 positive on August 25 died the next day due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said the government has planned to increase the total number of vaccinations administered per day from the present five lakh vaccines to about six to seven lakh vaccinations per day in September.

He said the department has advised district administration to further scale up the number of vaccinations administered to people every day in their respective districts.

“In the last 10 days, we are maintaining over 5 lakh vaccinations per day. Earlier, it was hovering at 2 lakh or 3 lakh vaccinations per day. Three days back we administered 5.77 lakh vaccines a day and yesterday it was 5.78 lakh. We have advised district collectors to further increase the vaccinations per day,” he said in a government release.

Subramanian said similar to the practice of holding vaccination camps in all the 200 wards that come under Chennai Corporation, it was also decided to hold more such camps in cities like Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore.

Stating that the Union government hiked the vaccinations to Tamil Nadu in July with an additional 17 lakh doses, he said, for August it was an additional 23 lakh vials.

“For September, the Centre has announced doubling of allotted doses to Tamil Nadu. They have announced that 1.04 crore vaccines (to Tamil Nadu) will be sent. We are working on increasing the daily vaccination doses to be averaging about 6 lakh -7 lakh per day (in September),” he said.

Subramanian earlier inaugurated a children’s ward equipped with 75 beds at the ESI Hospital, Ayanavaram and medical equipment which were presented to the hospital at a cost of Rs 29.67 lakh by Rotary Club.