Covid-19 active caseload in TN drops to 38,191, Coimbatore tops in daily cases

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 71 lakh vaccine doses will reach the state in July. (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu Wednesday reported 4,506 new Covid-19 cases and 5537 recoveries, bringing the active caseload down to 38,191. A total of 113 deaths pushed the toll to 32,619.

Coimbatore district continued to top the new infections chart with 514 new cases and 12 fatalities, followed by Erode (420), Salem (295), and Tiruppur (270) cases. Capital Chennai reported 257 fresh infections and 15 deaths.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 71 lakh vaccine doses will reach the state in July. Addressing reporters in Chennai, Subramanian said the vaccine doses will be sent to the districts in a phase-wise manner. He said the Centre allocated 50 lakh vaccine doses for the month of June. “In Tamil Nadu, about four lakh vaccines doses are been administered on a daily basis. If we receive the required doses, we can administer up to seven lakh per day. We have the infrastructure to inoculate up to two crore Covid-19 vaccines per month. However, the Union Government is not providing enough supply of vaccines,” he said.

Due to the shortage of doses, the state health department for emergency purposes obtained 2.5 lakh doses from the Centre’s drug store in Periamet. He said the state currently has 3.38 lakh doses, which would be administered across the state without any delay.