Court allows police 5 days custody of driver’s kin in Kodanad Estate case

The district court on Thursday allowed the police to take into custody Dhanpal, the brother of deceased Kanagaraj, the driver of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, in connection with the Kodanadu murder and heist case.

The police had filed a petition in the court here seeking 10 days custody of Dhanpal, an accused in the case. But, the Magistrate allowed them five days to interrogate the accused in their custody.

Dhanpal was arrested a week ago on the charges of attempting to destroy evidence pertaining to the case and was lodged in Gudalaur Sub-jail after being sent to judicial custody till November 8.

Kanagaraj died in an accident involving his motorcycle just five days after the heist and murder of the watchman Om Bahadur on April 24, 2017. The watchman of the Kodanad bungalow, used by Jayalalithaa as a retreat, was found hanging from a tree and some documents were stolen.

The police have so far quizzed the prime accused K V Sayan, estate manager Natraj and policemen who were on duty at the checkposts when the accused escaped after committing the offence. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to interrogate more witnesses besides estate workers and other suspects.