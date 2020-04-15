38 cases, highest samples tested per day, Tamil Nadu has highest number of labs

Chennai: Labourer and customers seen at a vegetables market during nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19, in Chennai (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Chennai: Labourer and customers seen at a vegetables market during nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19, in Chennai (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Thirty-eight people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and two more deaths were reported. The state has a total of 1242 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the first outbreak on March 9.

Addressing the media, health minister C Vijayabaskar said 34 of the 38 cases linked to a single source, three were secondary contacts of a positive case and another person was a medical PG student. State’s death toll was reported 14 with two more deaths on Wednesday.

Vijayabaskar said the state had tested 2739 samples in a single day, possibly the highest number of tests since the outbreak. A total of 17,835 samples and about 17,700 individuals have been tested across the state so far for Covid-19.

A total of 118 people have been discharged from hospitals including 37 on Wednesday. With the approval of one more lab on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu has the highest number, 26, of labs in the country. Minister Vijayabaskar said with maximum capacity, each lab can do 270 tests per day and the state is able to do up to 5320 tests a day.

