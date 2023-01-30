Cop, revenue officer transferred after removing Periyar bust from private property

A senior police officer and a tehsildar at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district were transferred after they removed a Periyar bust inside a private property and triggered a row.

The Director General of Police issued an order Sunday transferring Devakottai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and in charge of Karaikudi (sub-division) K Ganesh Kumar to vacancy reserve (chief office). Meanwhile, the Sivaganga district administration transferred Tahsildar R Kannan to another post in the district. The orders, however, did not mention any reason for the transfers.

E Elangovan, a member of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, erected a bust of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy, better known as Periyar, on the compound wall of his newly constructed house Friday (January 27) and planned for an inauguration ceremony Sunday (January 29). Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani and other members of the outfit were expected to participate in the event.

After learning about the bust, the police and revenue officials reached his house Saturday and asked him to remove the bust. Elangovan argued with the officials that he had built the bust in his own area and it was well within the rules, but the officials said it was not legal to erect a statue without acquiring prior permission from the government.

After some time, the officials removed the bust and tension gripped the area. A video of the exchange between the police and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam members was shared widely on social media.

Sivaganga collectorate issued a statement saying that the statue had to be removed because of a government order and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court order mandating prior permission for the installation of statues on private properties.

The collectorate noted that despite the officials explaining to Elangovan about the court order, he was not willing to remove the bust, and hence it was removed and kept safely at the Karaikudi Taluk office. Once he secured formal approval, he would be allowed to install the bust again, it added.

Meanwhile, ruling DMK MLA T R B Rajaa took to Twitter to share the transfer orders and said two officials who did not understand the legal procedures for installing the Periyar bust and created an uproar were transferred, and added Tamil Nadu would forever be the land of Periyar.