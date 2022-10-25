scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Cop on platform duty helps woman deliver baby at Tamil Nadu railway station

The woman was on her way to Chennai in an express train coming from Mangalore and she gave birth to a boy at the Arakkonam railway station with the help of a head constable.

S Vijayalakshmi, inspector, Railway Police (Arakkonam), told indianexpress.com the train arrived at the station around 2.20 pm and within 10 minutes, the delivery was completed.

A 29-year-old woman delivered a baby at the Arakkonam railway station in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district Monday afternoon with the police’s help. According to railway officials, the woman was on her way to Chennai in an express train coming from Mangalore.

Chandini A boarded the train at Tiruppatur and started experiencing labour pain during the journey. Her family immediately intimated the travel ticket examiner (TTE), who informed the railway police at the Arakkonam railway station.

Railway officials took the woman to the passenger waiting room and alerted the doctor. However, before the doctor could arrive, Chandini gave birth to a boy with the help of a woman head constable, Parameshwari.

“All credit goes to our head constable Parameshwari. The woman (Chandini) was heading to a hospital in Perambur. At the Arakkonam station, she experienced pain and was soon brought to the passenger waiting room. We informed the railway doctor and an ambulance was also made ready. But she started to experience more pain and our constable, who was on platform duty, helped her deliver the baby in the passenger room. The doctor arrived by then and carried out other procedures. This is her second child. both the boy and mother are doing fine,” the inspector said.

The police shifted the mother and the son to the Arakkonam Government Hospital.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 02:11:44 pm
