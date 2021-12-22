Cop killed in Madurai as 110-year-old building collapses

A 42-year-old head constable was killed after a portion of a 110-year-old building collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday at Keezh Veli street near the Nelpettai area in Madurai. Another constable who was standing near the building suffered grievous injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased head constable Saravanan and his colleague Kannan (40), attached to the Vilakkuthoon police station, were on duty Tuesday night. According to the police, the two were about to head to the next spot around 1 am when a portion of the dilapidated building came crashing down. Saravanan got stuck beneath the debris, while Kannan suffered injuries on his head and limbs.

Soon, other cops were informed and with the help of fire and rescue personnel, both were taken to a government hospital nearby. While Saravanan was declared dead on arrival, Kannan is in the ICU.

The police said they have booked a case against the building’s owner under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. Investigation is underway, they added.

Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar and Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha visited the spot. The police said the district administration had declared the building unsafe a few months ago and a notice was issued to the owner to demolish it. However, the corporation failed to carry out the demolition as the owner refused to cooperate. The building belongs to Mohammed Istris.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his deepest condolences over the incident and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Saravanan. A government job would also be provided to his wife, he said, adding that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the injured constable.