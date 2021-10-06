Cop dies by suicide in Chengalpattu district

A 59-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) of police allegedly died by suicide inside his residential quarters at Melakottaiyur in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased has been identified as Gowthaman. The local Thalambur police station said that the cop shot himself with his service revolver. The officer’s wife and his two sons were at the quarters when the incident took place. The body of the officer was sent for autopsy to the Chengalpet Government Hospital and later handed over to the family members.

As per local reports, Gowthaman was serving as a personal security officer to a judge of the Madras High Court. An official at the Thalambur police station said they have registered a case of unnatural death, but were yet to ascertain whether the officer took the extreme step owing to work pressure or a family dispute.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Chengalpet SP Vijaya Kumar said they have been conducting grievance meetings and providing psychological counselling to the officers on a regular basis.

“What happened was very unfortunate. Everyone knows that our job is a stressful one. Day in and day out, police officers deal with uncertain situations. Therefore, every two weeks we have what is called a grievance day. On this day, each district SP allots time for the officers and the latter can communicate their grievances personally. We promise to resolve them within a week.

“We also conduct a wellness programme in association with the NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences), it’s a state-wide programme. We hold discussions with officers and their family members, and counsel them on how to deal with stressful situations,” Kumar said.