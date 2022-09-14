scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Coordination between dept secretaries, officials lacking: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Apart from implementing projects without delay, officials should keep in mind the financial constraints and allocate funds on priority basis, he said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said coordination between certain government department secretaries and their subordinates was lacking and called for concerted steps to make the State numero uno in the country.

“It is but natural for the schemes announced by the Chief Minister and Ministers to hog the attention. Projects that receive such attention should be implemented and completed on time,” Stalin said while addressing the department secretaries here.

During the review, the fourth since he became Chief Minister last year, Stalin said government departments should work beyond criticism.

“The CM Office, the Ministers and I are directly in touch with you. But such close coordination does not exist between the heads and their subordinates in certain departments,” he said and stressed on coordination.

“There will be progress only when the Ministers, department secretaries, heads of departments and district administration work together. Then Tamil Nadu can definitely achieve the goal of becoming the number-one State,” the Chief Minister said.

He announced that he would soon launch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme for 30 youngsters as part of the State government’s goal of providing efficient and transparent administration

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 06:37:32 am
