After controversial audio clip, TN BJP suspends OBC wing leader Suriya Siva for six months

The BJP in Tamil Nadu has suspended its OBC wing leader Suriya Siva for six months after an audio clip of a conversation between Siva and the party’s minority wing state president Daisy Saran went viral. In the clip, Siva, the BJP general secretary, OBC Morcha, is purportedly heard using abusive language against Saran.

After the audio clip went viral on social media, BJP State President K Annamalai had ordered an inquiry and asked Siva and Saran to appear before a committee at the Tiruppur BJP office on Thursday.

Subsequently, both Siva and Saran addressed the media, saying they had provided their explanation to the committee and had decided to move on. Calling Saran his “sister”, Siva said he shared a good relationship with her. He added that he had apologised to her and was ready to accept the party high command’s decision on the issue.

Saran too said that the issue had been resolved and alleged that the Opposition was raking it up to gain political mileage and target the BJP.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Annamalai said that though Siva and Saran had decided to move on, not taking any action would be equivalent to accepting the audio conversation.

“Unlike DMK, BJP will not shut their eyes on the slanderous remarks hurled at women. We will never accept denigrating women. Though they decided to move on cordially, as a state president, I refuse to accept that. I need to make some tough decisions,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai said that since Siva himself had accepted that his action had brought disrepute to the party, he was suspended from all party posts for six months. The BJP leader added that Siva can continue his party work and in the coming days if his actions proved that he had changed, he would be considered for party posts.