Consider plea to renovate ransacked school in Kallakurichi: Madras HC tells district collector

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Kallakurichi district Collector to consider within 10 days, a plea from the school management in Kaniyamoor in Chinnasalem to renovate and carry out repair works and re-open the institution.

Justice Abdul Quddhose gave a direction to this effect, while disposing of a writ petition from Latha Educational Society in Kaniyamoor, which ran the school in question.

The petition prayed the court to permit the school to re-open at the earliest in the interest of students numbering over 3,500. It suffered a loss of about Rs 25 crore due to violence and ransacking by miscreants on July 17 following the mysterious death of a 17-year-old student at the school premises on July 13, it contended.

Earlier, Advocate-General R Shamugasundaram told the judge that the students studying in IX to XII std were attending classes in nearby schools and for the ones in the lower standards, classes were taken on the online mode.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah informed the judge that the son of the school correspondent was alleged to be involved in the case and inquiry is on in this direction. The charge-sheet was yet to be filed and any permission to renovate the school would affect the probe being conducted by the CB CID at the school premises.

The judge, however, directed the district Collector to consider the application from the school management and pass appropriate orders within 10 days.