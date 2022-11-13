scorecardresearch
Consider plea of temporary doctors to recruit them as assistant surgeons: Madras HC

Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition from Dr Venkattaraman and 10 others on November 9. (File)

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Health department to consider plea from doctors who had rendered their services during Covid-19, for regular appointments as Assistant Surgeons.

Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition from Dr Venkattaraman and 10 others on November 9.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to grant regular appointment as Assistant Surgeon considering the Covid-19 duty rendered by them in all waves and their eligibility in the Medical Recruitment Board Examination 2018, in the existing vacancies within a time limit to be fixed by this Court.

The judge directed the petitioners to submit within two weeks a fresh representation to the authorities to enable them to consider the same on merits and in accordance with law.

On receipt of the said representation, the authorities shall pass final orders within eight weeks thereafter, the judge said adding that the petitioners shall send a copy of the judgment of the Supreme Court dated April 30, 2021, which had recommended preference to Covid-19 workers along with the Central government notification dated May 3 same year, on the issue.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 07:49:00 am
