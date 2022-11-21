scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Conjunctivitis on the rise in Tamil Nadu; close to 4,500 people affected every day

Health Minister Ma Subramanian says those infected should self-isolate and avoid self-medication.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian

Cases of conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as “Madras eye”, have been on the rise in Tamil Nadu since the onset of the monsoon, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

Addressing reporters after visiting patients undergoing treatment for conjunctivitis at the government eye hospital at Egmore in Chennai, Subramanian said that around 80-100 people on an average were getting affected by this disease in the capital and close to 4,500 people across the state daily.

Similar to 10 government eye hospitals in Chennai, he said, there are around 90 hospitals across the state. Salem and Dharmapuri are among the districts that have higher numbers of cases.

“Since the onset of the monsoon, close to 1.5 lakh people have been treated for conjunctivitis. None of those infected patients suffered any vision loss,” the minister said.

Redness in eyes, swelling, watery eyes, itchiness and tearing in the eye are some of the symptoms of this virus infection, the minister said. Those infected should isolate themselves and avoid venturing outside since the infection is contagious, he added.

Those infected should also avoid rubbing or touching their eyes with hands and self-medication. “People should consult a doctor and based on his suggestion, they should undergo required treatment. Once they get cured in three or four days, medicines like eyedrops should be disposed of and not be used by other family members if they get infected,” the minister said.

The health department is planning to spread more awareness on the infection among the public by placing placards in the eye hospitals across the state, the minister said.

“People need not panic but should stay safe. There is enough stock of medicines in all government hospitals and the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation warehouses. So there is no need to worry. We have also instructed the hospitals to make arrangements to maintain social-distancing norms to prevent any spread,” he said.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 09:27:36 pm
