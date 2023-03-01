scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Congress stresses on opposition unity for 2024; Never said who will be PM, says Kharge

In his address at a DMK event to mark the 70th birthday of its party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kharge lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment.

There was a need to remain united to protect the country and the Constitution. (File)
Listen to this article
Congress stresses on opposition unity for 2024; Never said who will be PM, says Kharge
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Calling for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday said it was imperative to unitedly fight against “divisive forces” and indicated that the question of a PM candidate of such a bloc was “not the question”.

In his address at a DMK event to mark the 70th birthday of its party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kharge lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment.

There was a need to remain united to protect the country and the Constitution.

“All like-minded opposition parties must come together in this fight against divisive forces. I never said who will lead, who will become the Prime Minister. We (Congress) are not telling who will lead or not going to lead. It is not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, that is our desire. That is why we have sacrificed many times in the name of secularism, in the name of liberty, in the name of freedom of expression,” he said.

Also Read
anna university, vadivelu
Anna University disavows ‘honorary doctorate’ event, retired HC judge say...
Know Your City: The making of Vandalur Zoo, running over 160 years and more
Chennai This Week: Musical concerts with a bit of storytelling lined up f...
Tamil Nadu private school correspondent held for alleged sexual abuse of ...

“That we have done and showed, and we have also lost many times,” he added.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 20:50 IST
Next Story

Sleep is extremely important for overall health; these tips will help you catch some shuteye tonight

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close