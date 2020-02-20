Congress ruling in Gujarat, BJP will form government soon: Tamil Nadu BJP leader

L Ganesan, a former Rajya Sabha MP and TN BJP President said Congress is responsible for building a wall in Gujarat as they are in power. L Ganesan, a former Rajya Sabha MP and TN BJP President said Congress is responsible for building a wall in Gujarat as they are in power.

Amid criticism over the construction of a wall built to mask a slum area in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu said the Congress party was responsible for it as they are “ruling Gujarat”.

Former Rajya Sabha MP L Ganesan, 75, told reporters in Chennai: “Congress is ruling in Gujarat, you have asked me the question without knowing about it. You are criticising the Congress government for an action carried out by the state government. I don’t need to answer your questions.”

Ganesan, who had served as Tamil Nadu BJP president, also claimed that things changed for the worse in Gujarat because the Congress had won. “Soon, BJP will form a government in Gujarat,” he said.

The Indian Express first reported that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation(AMC) is building a six-feet-high wall, ostensibly to mask a slum area, on the route that US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi would take on February 24. After the report, he AMC has decided to reduce the structure’s height “so that the view is not obstructed”.

Trump, who is visiting India five months after PM Modi had addressed the Indian diaspora in ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston, is set to visit India on a two-day trip between February 23-26. He also is expected to share the stage with Prime Minister Modi at a similar event which will be held in Motera’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, billed as the largest stadium in the world.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd