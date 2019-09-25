Congress MP to file complaint against Tamil Nadu minister for making derogatory remarks

Two days after Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister KT Rajendra Balaji made derogatory remarks against him, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore Wednesday said he would move the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha and file a complaint against AIADMK leader.

“The minister is not in his senses and had been passing lewd remarks about our party leader Rahul Gandhi, opposition parties and me,” Manickam Tagore said.

The Congress MP further accused Rajendra Balaji of being an obstacle to welfare schemes the party tries to implement in the constituency. “He hasn’t done anything for the welfare of Virudhunagar district, now he is standing as an obstacle for the development of Sivakasi constituency,” he said.

The Villupuram district Congress Committee has submitted a complaint to district SP M Rajarajan seeking necessary action against the minister for provoking AIADMK cadres to indulge in violence against the Congress MP.

On Monday, while addressing a party gathering in Sattur town in Virudhunagar district

at an event to commemorate former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Anna Durai’s birth anniversary, the Tamil Nadu Minister went on the offensive against Tagore and instigated the crowd to take on the MP whenever he visited the district.

A clip of the minister’s speech had gone viral on social media, with many condemning the AIADMK leader for his derogatory remarks.

Rajendra Balaji has been in the news for making offensive remarks against the Opposition and its leaders. Most recently, he faced flak when he made similar remarks against Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan.