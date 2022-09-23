Cong, CPI(M) MPs ‘shocked’ as Nadda claims 95 pc work of AIIMS Madurai over

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda, said that 95 per cent of the work at AIIMS Madurai has been completed, Congress’ Villupuram MP Manickam Tagore and CPI(M)’s Madurai MP Su Venkatesan visited the work site on Friday. They carried placards asking where the work had been completed.

The MPs said no such work as said by Nadda has been done and even the board which claimed that the land belonged to AIIMS Madurai has gone missing.

Nadda made the claim on Thursday during his two-day trip to Tamil Nadu.

During his interaction with personalities from various fields in Madurai, the former union health minister said the medical facility at Thoppur will have 250 ICU beds and the number of medical seats has been increased from 100 to 150 seats and very soon it will be dedicated by the Prime Minister.

Addressing reporters Friday, Venkatesan said that the officials from the Union Health Ministry had informed him last week that not even the preliminary work for the construction of AIIMS had begun. Meanwhile, Tagore said that when he visited the area four days ago he had found nothing, and hence was “shocked to hear Nadda say that 95 per cent of the construction has been completed”.

Taking a dig at the BJP leader, Venkatesan said they came to see how the work was completed in such a short span of time and whether they had used bulbul to construct the building overnight.

“Spreading lies 24×7 has been BJP’s job. The budget of the scheme was revised to Rs 1,900 crore from the initial estimate of Rs 1,200 crore in March 2021. It has been close to one-and-a-half years. Yet, the Cabinet approval has not been given for this and no tender has been floated yet. Nadda’s claim of 95 per cent of the work having been completed here is a blatant lie to cheat the people of Madurai and Tamil Nadu,” they said.

Tagore claimed that this AIIMS is the only one to be constructed using the funds from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and added that the Centre’s contribution in the construction of AIIMS here is a mere 10 per cent.

“Even if the building gets completed, only Japan should be credited for that,” Tagore added.