College professor arrested on charges of sexual harassment in Tamil Nadu

A college professor in the Tiruchirapalli district of Tamil Nadu was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual harassment.

CJ Paul Chandra Mohan, head of the department of Tamil at the Bishop Heber College in Tiruchirapalli was taken into custody by the Srirangam all-women police on a case lodged by the District Social Welfare Officer.

A group of students at the college had written to the principal accusing Mohan of exhibiting inappropriate behaviour during classes. In the letter, the students alleged that Mohan repeatedly used vulgar language and cracked obscene jokes during classes making the space extremely uncomfortable. The college subsequently directed the seven-member internal complaints committee (ICC) to investigate the allegations. A report was submitted in April which concluded that there is a prime facie case against him. He was later suspended.

Earlier this week, members of the district Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in front of the college urging the government to take action against the faculty member.

On the directions of S Sivarasu, the district collector of Tiruchirapalli, District Social Welfare Officer Thameemunisa conducted further inquiry into the matter. The Srirangam Police has booked the accused under different sections of the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.