scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Collector visits camp, says arrangements in place for stay of 4 freed convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Special Camp, Tiruchirappalli district Collector M Pradeep Kumar said that issues related to basic amenities in respect of the four inmates have been addressed. All necessary arrangements are in place for their stay, he said.

Police personnel stand guard at the special refugee camp where Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Santhan, Murugan, Jayakumar and Robert Payas are brought after their release from their prisons, a day after the Supreme Court's order, in Trichy, Saturday night, Nov. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Following an ‘information’ that the four life convicts freed in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, now lodged in a camp here, would be resorting to a hunger strike over basic amenities, a top official visited the premises on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Special Camp, Tiruchirappalli district Collector M Pradeep Kumar said that issues related to basic amenities in respect of the four inmates have been addressed. All necessary arrangements are in place for their stay, he said.

The four Rajiv case convicts –Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar– after release from separate prisons in Tamil Nadu were lodged in the Special Camp here on the night of November 12. All the four are Sri Lankan nationals.

The Collector said that there was an ‘information’ that the four inmates may go on a hunger strike in connection with amenities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

However, it was not so and two of the four inmates, Robert Payas and Jayakumar, requested space to go for a walk. It would be done soon and hence the four inmates “are not going to go on a fast,” he said.

Read |Supreme Court frees all convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: A timeline of events

There is no bar on family members or relatives visiting them after getting prior permission from the official in-charge of the special camp, he said. Arrangements have been made to provide food as well to the four freed convicts, he said.

Sriharan’s wife, Nalini, also one of the six freed convicts met him in the camp on Monday. She is an Indian. The camp is a secure facility to house foreign nationals till their deportation. They are lodged here under specific circumstances, which includes them being granted bail or if freed by courts.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

Camp inmates are allowed to cook their own food. However, mobile phones or gadgets are not allowed inside the camp premises. There are over a 100 inmates in the camp, a chunk of them being Sri Lankan nationals.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 09:37:22 pm
Next Story

‘Can’t use name, symbol of my father today’: Uddhav Thackeray tells Delhi HC on ECI’s order on election symbol

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement