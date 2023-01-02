Coimbatore woman, who went missing from yoga centre, found dead in abandoned well

A woman who went missing two weeks ago from Alandurai in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was found dead in an abandoned well near Semmedu in the district on Sunday, police said.

Officers identified the deceased as P Subashree, 34, who hails from Avinashi in Coimbatore and worked as a computer operator at a Tiruppur firm. She is survived by her husband S Palanikumar, who works as a quality inspector in a knitting company, and their 13-year-old son.

In his complaint to the police on December 19, Palanikumar said he dropped his wife at a yoga centre for a week-long programme on December 11. When he went to pick her up on December 18, he was informed that everyone who attended the programme had left. He then checked the CCTV visuals and realised she had left the centre that morning and got into a taxi.

The complainant added that later he noticed a missed call on his phone. On calling back, the person on the other end allegedly identified himself as a cab driver and said the call was made by a woman who got into his cab earlier. He added that he had dropped her at Muttathuvayal in Semmedu.

A few days later, CCTV visuals emerged of a woman – in white attire running anxiously on a road – whom Palanikumar identified as his wife, officers said.

On Saturday, a day before the body was found, Coimbatore Superintendent of Police V Badri Narayanan announced in a press conference that special teams had been formed to find Subashree.

The police said a case has been registered under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death). The woman’s body was handed over to the family on Sunday following the post-mortem conducted at the government hospital in Coimbatore. The police are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy, while further inquiry is also underway.