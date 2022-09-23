scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Coimbatore tense after Molotov cocktails hurled at BJP HQ, textile shop

According to the police, five teams have been formed to investigate the incidents. Police personnel have been deployed across the city and additional security has been provided at the BJP headquarters.

According to the CCTV visuals released by the police, a Molotov cocktail was hurled near the BJP office on V K K Menon Road around 8.37 pm.

Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Thursday night as Molotov cocktails were hurled at the BJP headquarters in the city and a textile shop. Though the incidents did not cause any significant damage, several police personnel were deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

“No one has been detained yet. We are still carrying out the investigation,” an official from the Coimbatore South ACP office said.

According to the CCTV visuals released by the police, a Molotov cocktail was hurled near the BJP office on V K K Menon Road around 8.37 pm. While the visuals show a bottle landing near the pavement, they do not show the person who hurled it.

Similarly, at Oppanakara Street, a surveillance camera shows a man receiving something from a person on a bike. He then hurls it at a textile shop.

The police said that five special teams have been formed to nab the accused and additional security has been provided at the BJP headquarters and other sensitive areas. Police patrol cover has also been increased.

The incidents come at a time when the city has been under heightened surveillance in the wake of the arrest of BJP district president Balaji Uthammaramasamy for allegedly threatening DMK MP Raja and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against some Popular Front of India (PFI) members.

While BJP cadres staged a dharna at Gandhipuram demanding that the police take action against the perpetrators, party state president K Annamalai took to Twitter and noted that these incidents will not deter their cadres and will only strengthen their resolve to fight against forces, which according to him, are “inimical to the society and the country”.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:06:12 pm
