Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Coimbatore: Popular YouTuber and motorist Vasan booked for rash driving

In the video, which runs a little over 26 minutes, Vasan can be seen speeding at over 150 kmph on the main road violating traffic rules and causing a threat to other motorists.

YouTuber and motorist T T F Vasan speeding in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city roads (Screen grab-YouTube video)

Popular YouTuber and motorist T T F Vasan has been booked for rash and dangerous driving in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city, days after uploading a video of his ride on his social media account, said the police.

The police said in a release Vasan was booked Tuesday under Section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Officials at the D3 Podanur police Station said Vasan had gone on a ride with popular influencer G P Muthu on the Palakkad Main Road on September 14, and drove his motorcycle at a very high speed causing a threat to people. They added Vasan had also uploaded the clip of his ride on his YouTube channel.

Vasan seen accelerating his motorcycle at 150 kmph in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city (Screen grab-YouTube video)

After the latest video of his ride with Muthu came under scrutiny, Vasan has apologised and said he will not over-speed. He said the video was uploaded for fun and he did not have any motive, adding he will focus more on professional bike stunts in the future.

In the video, uploaded on his channel three days ago, Vasan had said he had reached Coimbatore for a short film and later went on a ride with Muthu who was also in town.

Vasan’s YouTube channel Twin Throttlers’ has about 3.2 million subscribers. Popular among Generation Z for his dangerous bike stunts, he has had his share of criticism for dangerous driving and even gathering many of his followers in one place during the coronavirus pandemic violating all safety guidelines.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 06:38:17 pm
