Coimbatore police register case against YouTube channel for prank videos

The Coimbatore police registered a suo moto case against a YouTube channel Sunday for recording prank videos in public places, said officials Monday. They added the Cyber Crime branch registered the case against the YouTube channel Kovai 360 which had been uploading prank videos involving women, the elderly, and others.

The police said Kovai 360, which has about 1.8 million subscribers, had been uploading videos that were shot without the consent of the individuals. The police added they have booked the channel under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 (the penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act read with Section 66E (punishment for privacy violation) of the Information Technology Act.

The Coimbatore police said in a release, based on the orders of City Commissioner V Balakrishnan, they had been monitoring the channels that were uploading videos that violate people’s privacy and cause them mental agony and harassment. The police said stringent action would be taken against those who upload such prank videos.