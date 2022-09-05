scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Coimbatore police register case against YouTube channel for prank videos

They added the Cyber Crime branch registered the case against the YouTube channel Kovai 360 which had been uploading prank videos involving women, the elderly, and others.

They added the Cyber Crime branch registered the case against the YouTube channel Kovai 360 which had been uploading prank videos involving women, the elderly, and others. (Screengrab from the Youtube channel)

The Coimbatore police registered a suo moto case against a YouTube channel Sunday for recording prank videos in public places, said officials Monday. They added the Cyber Crime branch registered the case against the YouTube channel Kovai 360 which had been uploading prank videos involving women, the elderly, and others.

The police said Kovai 360, which has about 1.8 million subscribers, had been uploading videos that were shot without the consent of the individuals. The police added they have booked the channel under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 (the penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act read with Section 66E (punishment for privacy violation) of the Information Technology Act.

More from Chennai

The Coimbatore police said in a release, based on the orders of City Commissioner V Balakrishnan, they had been monitoring the channels that were uploading videos that violate people’s privacy and cause them mental agony and harassment. The police said stringent action would be taken against those who upload such prank videos.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:11:46 pm
Next Story

‘Get out of our comfort zone and go after what you want’: Mel Robbins

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement