Friday, Oct 21, 2022

In Coimbatore, ‘Police Akka’ to help girl students deal with stalking, bullying

The ‘Police Akka’ phone numbers will be displayed prominently on campuses and designated police personnel will meet the students once a week or once in 15 days on campus.

The DCP said senior officials will keep a close tab on the project and provide further training if required to the officials implementing this. (Sourced)

The Coimbatore police have launched ‘Police Akka’, an ambitious project aimed at preventing crimes against girl students, and have selected 37 women police officers for the task.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan initiated the project on October 18 and held a meeting that saw the participation of representatives from 61 colleges across the city.

“The designated police personnel will visit these colleges and hold interactions with the students to develop a strong rapport with them. There is a chance that some students are subjected to cyberbullying…Only one among 10 such cases are reported to cyber units because students are hesitant to approach the police. Some of them will not be comfortable opening up about their issues to their parents and it causes them mental agony. This initiative is aimed at addressing such issues,” Coimbatore DCP R Sughasini told indianexpress.com.

The logo of Police Akka

Police officials said that the officers implementing the scheme will be middle-aged personnel trained in active listening and non-judgmental communication. All interactions between the police officials and the students will be kept confidential, they added.

“The designated police personnel will provide the required counselling and the students can seek their assistance in dealing with cyber-bullying, stalking etc. This will prevent the students from taking extreme steps and if one or two students get their issues sorted, it will encourage other students also to approach the officers without any hesitation,” Sughasini added.

Students can also call the police for any assistance.



First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:58:19 pm
AI knows how much you’re willing to pay for flights before you do

