Coimbatore: Physical education teacher arrested after complaints of sexual harassment

A 55-year-old physical education teacher of a government high school in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was arrested on Friday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint of sexual harassment.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police official said that after a complaint from a girl student’s father, the police took the teacher into custody on Friday morning and the case was handed over to an all-women police station.

Earlier on Friday, parents of the students surrounded the school premises, demanding that the management take action against the teacher. Soon, the local police were alerted and they reached the spot to pacify the protesters. Revenue officials and the tahsildar reached the spot and held talks with the parents and the teachers.

District Collector G S Sameeran ordered the suspension of the teacher and told indianexpress.com that the teacher had recently moved to this school.

According to local reports, the students had allegedly complained about the teacher to the headmistress but no action was taken.