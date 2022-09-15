Restaurant named after Periyar vandalised in Coimbatore; 5 Hindu Munnani members held, say police

Five Hindu Munnani members were arrested on Tuesday for vandalising a yet-to-be-opened restaurant named after rationalist and social reformer E V Periyar at Kannarpalayam Naal Road near Karamadai in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, police said.

According to sources, Prabhakaran, a supporter of Periyar, had helped his friend Arun set up a small hotel named Thanthai Periyar Restaurant at Karamadai and it was to open on Wednesday. However, on Tuesday, a few people gathered in front of the restaurant, opposing the move to name it after Periyar and directed the hotel caretakers to remove the nameboard. This reportedly led to an argument and the group allegedly started vandalising the restaurant.

Arun, and his mother Rani, who were at the restaurant, suffered injuries. Based on Rani’s complaint, the Karamadai police arrested Ravibarathy (30), Saravanakumar (30), Sunil (32), Vijayakumar (26), and Prabhu (27).

The incident comes a month after stunt choreographer and actor Kanal Kannan, also a functionary of the Hindu Munnani, was arrested on charges of making a provocative speech calling for the demolition of a Periyar statue installed near the Srirangam temple.

The Karamadai police said the accused were Hindu Munnani members. They were booked under sections 146 (rioting), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in any public place) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. They were later remanded to judicial custody.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Dravidar Kazhagam and other parties have condemned the incident. VCK leader Vanni Arasu took to Twitter and wrote that the Gunda Act should be slapped on those who vandalised the restaurant.

K Ramakrishnan of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam told indianexpress.com that Hindu Munnani members cannot digest the fact that their ideology is not being accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu and hence they are showing their anger through these incidents. “They know that their methods will not work here and they fear that anything, even a hotel named after Thanthai Periyar, could hamper their efforts to spread their ideology here,” he said.