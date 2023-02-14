Coimbatore murder case: 2 accused shot trying to escape custody

The police Tuesday said they have arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a man with criminal background near Gopalapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district Monday.

Addressing media persons, Coimbatore city police commissioner V Balakrishnan noted that two accused were shot by the police as they had attempted to escape custody and further attacked an officer with a sharp object.

He said that based on CCTV evidence and the other videos obtained from the public, they have identified the accused and arrested them.

Gautham, 26, and Joshua, 28, who attempted to escape were shot by the cops and are currently undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College (CMC). The other five accused have been identified as Joshua’s brother Daniel, 30; Hari aka Gautham, 24; Arun Kumar, 21; Barani Soundar, 20; and Suriya, 24.

On Monday, Gokul, 24, a resident of Keeranatham, and his friend Manoj of Saravanampatti arrived at the combined court for a hearing in connection with a case. The former was hacked to death by the gang near the court campus and Manoj, who sustained a cut on his head, escaped from the spot and was admitted to the hospital later by the cops.

On Monday, the Coimbatore police registered the murder case based on Manoj’s complaint and formed special teams to nab the accused.

Balakrishnan said they received a tip-off that the accused involved in the murder were hiding near Coonoor.

A special police team reached Coonoor but the gang escaped and fled to Ooty and even left the hill station after learning that the cops had reached Ooty as well, the police said.

“We received information that the gang members were on their way to Kotagiri in four two-wheelers. We immediately alerted the Nilgiris police and during the vehicle checking, the gang involved in the murder was caught. The criminals were later handed over to the special team,” Balakrishnan said.

He added that the special team was bringing the criminals to Coimbatore when two of the accused – Gautham and Joshua –requested the police to stop the vehicle, claiming they were feeling nauseous and dizzy. The officials stopped the vehicle a few meters from the Mettupalayam Forest College.

The police said that soon after they got down, the two attempted to escape and when the police ran behind them, they took a machete they had hidden in that area and attacked officer Yousuf, attached to Sai Baba Colony police station. The officer sustained an injury on his hand and as the gang refused to surrender, the cops shot them below the knee.

The injured were then taken to the Mettupalayam government hospital for first aid and they were later shifted to the CMC.

The commissioner said the motive behind the murder and whether more people are involved in the crime will be known only after the completion of the full inquiry.

Following Monday’s incident, Opposition parties like the AIADMK and the BJP have alleged that there has been a sharp rise in crimes in the state under the DMK-led government.