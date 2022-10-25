Coimbatore explosion: Police invoke UAPA, 75 kgs of chemical substances seized from accused

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan Tuesday said they have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the five accused arrested in connection with the LPG cylinder blast near Ukkadam in Tamil Nadu Sunday.

On Monday, the Coimbatore police arrested five people – Mohammad Dhalha, 25, and Mohammad Azarudheen, 25, of Ukkadam, and Mohammad Riyaz, 27, Feroz Ismail, 27, and Mohammad Navaz Ismail, 27, of GM Nagar in connection with the explosion that took place near Kottai Eswaran temple in Coimbatore district.

The explosion killed a 25-year-old youth, later identified as Jameesha Mubin, who was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 for his ties to a radical network related to Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the 2019 Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.

Addressing the reporters Tuesday, the Commissioner said a few of the accused arrested in this incident had gone to Kerala but they were still investigating when and for what purposes they had gone there.

Responding to a question on items seized from the accused, the Commissioner said they have found that the accused were carrying two LPG cylinders, and three drums but they can confirm the contents of the drums after getting the report from the forensic team.

He noted around 75 kgs of chemical substances were found in Mubin’s residence including charcoal, aluminium powder, sulphur, and so on.

“Riyaz, Nawaz and Feroz helped Mubin in shifting these explosives like cylinders. They were aware of the plan. The rest coordinated it,” he said.

The Commissioner said the deceased was identified within 12 hours of the incident and the police brought all past owners of the vehicle that was used in the explosion under the radar for further investigation.

“The items that were seized from Mubin’s residence were submitted to the court. A case was registered under Sections 174 of the CrPC and Section 3A of the Explosive Substances Act, and five people were arrested on Monday. On further investigation, we have now altered the Sections to 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 153 A (Promoting enmity between two different groups). We have also invoked UAPA against them. They will be subjected to judicial custody today evening,” the commissioner said.

The Commissioner said they were investigating close to 20 people in connection with the case and they will be carrying out house searches and closely monitoring those suspected to be involved in the incident.

The official said there were beat patrol officers just 200 metres from the incident spot and sometime before the explosion on October 23, they had checked near the temple and alerted fire tenders to prevent further damages as soon as the explosion occurred.

“On the basis of the investigation we had carried out so far, we came to know that since the police personnel were at a closer distance, the car didn’t move further and it exploded. We are identifying whether more people are involved in the incident and whether they have other connections. The probe is underway,” Balakrishnan said.

According to a release issued by the police, the explosion happened around 4 am Sunday.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader K Annamalai urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to accept that the incident was a terror attack and the intelligence department failed to prevent it.