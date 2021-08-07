Coimbatore: Dalit officer falls at the feet of upper caste man; probe ordered

Several of the people present at the time of the incident have been called for the inquiry.

An inquiry has been ordered after a video showing a Dalit assistant village administrative officer falling at the feet of a man from an upper caste surfaced online. The incident took place on Friday at the village administration office in Ottarpalayam village in Annur Taluk.

Coimbatore District Collector Sameeran told IndianExpress.com he had ordered the district revenue officer to conduct an inquiry into the incident after it came to his notice on Saturday morning. He also directed the Coimbatore Superintendent of Police to file an FIR in connection with the case.

On Friday, the accused, named Gopalasamy, who belonged to the same village, had visited the office, where he got into an argument with administrative officer Kalai Selvi over a land dispute.

Assistant officer Muthusamy, who was also present at the time, tried to intervene and asked Gopalasamy not to abuse Kalai Selvi. During the conversation, Muthusamy allegedly pulled Gopalasamy by mistake, leading to the latter making a string of casteist slurs against him. In panic, Muthusamy allegedly fell to the feet of Gopalasamy, and sought his forgiveness.

In the video circulated on social media, Gopalasamy is later heard telling Muthusamy he forgives him. However, netizens called out the “inhumane act”, and urged the Coimbatore Police to arrest the accused.

Muthusamy, Gopalasamy and other staff who were present during the incident have been called for the inquiry.

Sources said a complaint was filed on behalf of Gopalasamy at the Annur police station on Friday. The police had probed the incident, but no case was registered.