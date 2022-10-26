Coimbatore cylinder blast case: Tamil Nadu to recommend NIA probe

Tamil Nadu will recommend a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into the LPG cylinder blast near a temple at Ukkadam in Coimbatore district, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Wednesday.

Stalin said in a media release that the decision to hand over the investigation to the central agency was taken at a meeting considering the incident’s possible dimensions and connections beyond the state. A 25-year-old man was killed in the blast in front of a temple in Coimbatore on Sunday. During investigations, police found explosives allegedly at deceased house.

The meeting with chief secretary V Irai Anbu, home secretary K Phanindra Reddy, DGP C Sylendra Babu and other top officials took place a day after the Coimbatore police invoked charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against five people arrested in connection with the blast.

The blast evoked strong reactions from political parties such as the Opposition AIADMK, BJP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and the DMDK as well as the Congress.

Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore (South) MLA and the BJP’s Mahila Morcha president, alleged that the ruling DMK was silent because the chief minister was more concerned about securing the minority vote bank. She also criticised the other political parties that have not issued a statement on the incident.

The man killed in the blast, Jameesha Mubin, was an engineering graduate. He was examined by the NIA in 2019 for suspected ties to a radical network related to Zahran Hashim, mastermind of the 2019 Easter blasts in Sri Lanka, which killed more than 250 people.

On Monday, police said five people identified as Mohammad Dhalha (25), Mohammad Azarudheen (25), Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismal (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) had been arrested. They were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.