scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Coimbatore cylinder blast case: NIA raids underway in multiple locations across Tamil Nadu

On October 23, 2022, a car had exploded in front of a temple in Coimbatore, killing a 25-year-old man.

Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu government had sought an NIA probe. (ANI)
Listen to this article
Coimbatore cylinder blast case: NIA raids underway in multiple locations across Tamil Nadu
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched raids at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai, in connection with the Coimbatore car cylinder blast case, news agency ANI reported.

On October 23, 2022, a car had exploded in front of a temple in Coimbatore, killing a 25-year-old man. It was later found out that the victim was questioned by the NIA in 2019 for his ties to a radical network related to Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.

The deceased person was identified as Jameesha Mubin, an engineering graduate, who was in the vehicle at the time of the blast.

Five persons — Mohammad Dhalha (25), Mohammad Azarudheen (25), Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27), all from Coimbatore district – have since been arrested and charged under UAPA.

Though the case was initially registered under Sections 174 of CrPC and Section 3A of the Explosive Substances Act, following further investigation, the police altered the Sections to 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 153 A (promoting enmity between two different groups).

The Tamil Nadu government had sought an NIA probe into the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Following the initial probe, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan had said the police found that the accused were carrying two LPG cylinders and three drums.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:28 IST
Next Story

Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga meet ‘real OG’ Tom Cruise at the Oscar nominees luncheon, see photos

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close