Coimbatore cylinder blast case: NIA raids underway in multiple locations across Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched raids at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai, in connection with the Coimbatore car cylinder blast case, news agency ANI reported.

On October 23, 2022, a car had exploded in front of a temple in Coimbatore, killing a 25-year-old man. It was later found out that the victim was questioned by the NIA in 2019 for his ties to a radical network related to Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.

The deceased person was identified as Jameesha Mubin, an engineering graduate, who was in the vehicle at the time of the blast.

Five persons — Mohammad Dhalha (25), Mohammad Azarudheen (25), Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27), all from Coimbatore district – have since been arrested and charged under UAPA.

Though the case was initially registered under Sections 174 of CrPC and Section 3A of the Explosive Substances Act, following further investigation, the police altered the Sections to 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 153 A (promoting enmity between two different groups).

The Tamil Nadu government had sought an NIA probe into the incident.

Following the initial probe, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan had said the police found that the accused were carrying two LPG cylinders and three drums.