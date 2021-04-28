Coimbatore couple pledge gold to donate fans to hospital

The couple reached the hospital on Tuesday morning along with a truck carrying 100 electronic fans.

A Coimbatore couple pledged their gold ornaments to donate electronic fans to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Singanallur.

With hospitals barred from using air conditioners during the pandemic, the government previously donated 300 electric fans after an appeal from the ESI hospital director.

The electric fans donated by the couple. The electric fans donated by the couple.

However, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the hospital has been jam-packed with patients. And the director once again made a public appeal for donations.

A young couple responded to the plea and reached the hospital on Tuesday morning along with a truck carrying 100 electronic fans. However, hospital authorities tried to turn down the donation after learning the couple had pledged their gold ornaments in exchange for Rs 2,20,000. They finally relented after assurance from the couple that they were not in dire need of money. The couple also wished to remain anonymous.