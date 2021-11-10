Coimbatore: Cop booked for sexually harassing transwoman

A 52-year-old police officer was booked by Coimbatore Police for sexually harassing a 30-year-old transwoman in the pretext of conducting an inquiry.

According to the police, the transwoman lodged a complaint on November 6, claiming she lost her mobile phone.

The same day afternoon, a police constable, identified as Moovendhan Velpari, visited her residence claiming he wanted to conduct an inquiry regarding her complaint and sexually harassed her and further threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The transwoman then lodged a complaint against the police officer with the help of the local transgender association. The police booked Moveendhan under Section 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code and 18(d) of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

As per reports, he was later suspended. The police have launched a hunt to nab the absconding policeman