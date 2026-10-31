After Theni, another jailbreak in Tamil Nadu — this time in Coimbatore

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express... Read More
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A robbery accused escaped from the Coimbatore Central Prison complex after his handcuffs were removed during admission, marking his second escape from police custody in 24 hours and another security breach days after 17 prisoners fled a jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district.
Raghavan, a native of Annur in Coimbatore district, had been brought to the prison following a court order. Personnel removed his handcuffs while escorting him between the first and second gates of the prison’s two-tier entrance system. He allegedly broke away and fled, prompting a search by Race Course police.
The previous evening, Raghavan had allegedly escaped from Annur police station, only to be chased down and caught. His latest escape came despite tightened security at Coimbatore prison following the Theni jailbreak.
On Wednesday, Central Reserve Police Force personnel wearing protective gear and helmets conducted a parade inside the complex, carrying lathis in a demonstration of preparedness for unrest.
Prisoners were instructed to finish work and return to their cells by 5.30 pm, half an hour earlier than before. Staff were directed to carry walkie-talkies and lathis. Established in 1872, the prison houses about 2,300 convicts and remand prisoners. Around 300 prison guards and police personnel oversee security, supported by CCTV cameras and mobile phone jammers.
Security was also reinforced at the prisoners’ ward in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, with a sub-inspector and armed personnel deployed at its entrance. An accused wanted in more than 40 cheating cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had escaped from the ward months earlier before being recaptured.
The Coimbatore breach follows the October 26 escape at Theni district jail, where 17 remand prisoners fled after allegedly attacking staff when one of them feigned a seizure. All have since been brought back into custody: 15 were caught and two surrendered.
After the incident, the Tamil Nadu government transferred Director-General of Police (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore, posting him as DGP/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tangedco, Chennai. K Shankar, ADGP, Enforcement Bureau-CID, was posted as ADGP, Prisons and Correctional Services. Theni Prison Superintendent Nageshwaran was suspended on Friday.
All 17 remand prisoners who were recaptured will be shifted to different prisons across the state.