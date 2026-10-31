After Theni, another jailbreak in Tamil Nadu — this time in Coimbatore

A robbery accused escaped from the Coimbatore Central Prison complex after his handcuffs were removed during admission, marking his second escape from police custody in 24 hours and another security breach days after 17 prisoners fled a jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district.

Raghavan, a native of Annur in Coimbatore district, had been brought to the prison following a court order. Personnel removed his handcuffs while escorting him between the first and second gates of the prison’s two-tier entrance system. He allegedly broke away and fled, prompting a search by Race Course police.

The previous evening, Raghavan had allegedly escaped from Annur police station, only to be chased down and caught. His latest escape came despite tightened security at Coimbatore prison following the Theni jailbreak.

On Wednesday, Central Reserve Police Force personnel wearing protective gear and helmets conducted a parade inside the complex, carrying lathis in a demonstration of preparedness for unrest.