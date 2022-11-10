Coimbatore car blast case: NIA searches 40 locations in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday conducted searches across Tamil Nadu in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case. The searches began at 6 am at 40 locations, including 30 in Coimbatore, eight in Chennai, and two in Madurai, official sources told The Indian Express.

“All of the individuals being searched were in contact with Jamesha Mubeen (who was killed in the car blast on October 23). We are looking into what led them to communicate frequently with Mubeen,” an officer said.

Read also | Chennai News Live Updates: NIA searches 40 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with Coimbatore LPG blast

The officer said no political connections between the people being searched have yet been established.