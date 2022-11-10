scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Coimbatore car blast case: NIA searches 40 locations in Tamil Nadu

The individuals being searches were in frequent contact with Jamesha Mubeen, who was killed in the car blast in Coimbatore on October 23, an official told The Indian Express.

The officer said no political connections between the people being searched have yet been established. (ANI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday conducted searches across Tamil Nadu in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case. The searches began at 6 am at 40 locations, including 30 in Coimbatore, eight in Chennai, and two in Madurai, official sources told The Indian Express.

“All of the individuals being searched were in contact with Jamesha Mubeen (who was killed in the car blast on October 23). We are looking into what led them to communicate frequently with Mubeen,” an officer said.

More from Chennai
Read also |liveChennai News Live Updates: NIA searches 40 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with Coimbatore LPG blast

The officer said no political connections between the people being searched have yet been established.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger
US midterm election results: takeaways so farPremium
US midterm election results: takeaways so far

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:32:04 am
Next Story

Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independence to EWS quota

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement