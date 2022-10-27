scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Coimbatore blast probe handed over to NIA

On Sunday, a car loaded with two gas cylinders exploded near a temple in Coimbatore. It was being driven by one Jameesha Mubin, a 29-year-old engineering graduate. (File)

The Centre on Thursday decided to hand over to the NIA the probe into the recent blast near a temple in Coimbatore, officials said.

The decision came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recommended an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Sunday blast in which an engineer was killed.

“The Union home ministry decided to hand over the Coimbatore blast case to the NIA,” an official said.

The Tamil Nadu government said the decision to recommend the probe handover to the central anti-terror agency was taken as there is involvement of factors “extraneous to the state” and “possible international links”.

Mubin had attempted to get past a police check post near the temple, but fled after failing to do so, state police chief C Sylendra Babu told reporters on Monday.

Police have arrested five people who had been in contact with Mubin, and charged them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mubin was under the NIA radar in 2019 in the aftermath of the Easter bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, but no case was filed against him, police said.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 05:43:38 pm
Webb captures 'unprecedented' image of galaxies merging near supermassive black hole

