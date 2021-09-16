Coimbatore: 64 students test positive for Covid-19

A total of 64 students who were studying in a private nursing college in Saravanampatti in Coimbatore have tested positive for Covid-19 in a span of nine days. The Coimbatore Corporation has now made it mandatory for all educational institutions to quarantine hostel students from other states for 10 days.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said seven students from Kerala reached Coimbatore in August end as the institutions were set to reopen on September 1. The students showed no symptoms at the time of crossing the state border and the RT-PCR tests were negative. However, after a few days, two of them had tested positive.

The civic body has issued a notice to the college asking them to explain why there was a delay in intimating them about the positive cases and has levied a fine of Rs 10,000.

“The test was taken on September 6 and the results came the next day where a few people tested positive and it followed in the consecutive days. We had conducted repeat tests even on those who tested positive initially. Till now 64 students have tested positive,” Sunkara said.

According to the data shared by the civic body, the hostel has a total of 697 students of which 266 have gone home. All the 64 students who tested positive are asymptomatic. The college and hostel campus has been disinfected and is now closed.

Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran Wednesday issued orders putting up additional restrictions to control the spread. According to the order, apart from the shops selling essentials like milk, grocery, others would remain closed on Sundays starting from September 17.

All theatres, multiplexes, malls will remain closed on Sunday. 50 per cent of the wholesale market alone is allowed to operate on a rotational basis. The rest of the restrictions that were already imposed will remain in force. Bakeries/restaurants would be allowed to operate on Sunday from 8 am till 10 pm.

The Coimbatore Collector said that more than 82 per cent of the total population have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the district. All shops and establishments have been directed to ensure that their workers are vaccinated at least one dose of vaccine.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 1,658 new Covid-19 infections pushing the overall caseload to 26,38,668. On Wednesday 29 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,246. In the first Mega Vaccination Camp held on September 12, the government vaccinated 28.91 lakh people surpassing the targeted 20 lakh by holding 40,000 vaccination camps in all the 38 districts of the state.