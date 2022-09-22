Coimbatore: 3 held for murdering man, dismembering his corpse into 12 pieces

The Coimbatore police on Wednesday said they have arrested three people, including a woman, for murdering a 28-year-old man, who used to work at a beauty parlour near Gandhipuram, dismembering his corpse into 12 pieces and disposing the pieces of in different locations around Coimbatore.

The police identified the victim as R Prabhu and said that he was murdered after his extra-marital relationship with R Kavitha soured after he allegedly blackmailed her with some of their intimate photographs.

The police began investigating the case on September 15 after Coimbatore Corporation workers clearing the garbage near Thudiyalur found a plastic bag smeared with blood. On checking its contents, they found two pieces of a severed hand and alerted the police who sent the bag to the nearby government hospital. The police then informed the media that they had formed special teams and were analysing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to nab the accused.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R Sudhakar said that eight special teams were formed to collect details of missing persons, analyse CCTV visuals, track people with criminal records, collect fingerprints etc. A forensic team attempted to match the fingerprints of the missing persons with the severed hand.

“In Kattur police station limits, a missing complaint was filed on September 14. We found that one R Prabhu of Erode has been missing. His fingerprint was not available so forensic experts reached his room and collected it from a water bottle. We matched that with the severed hand and both the fingerprints matched,” Sudhakar said.

The police then analysed around 150 CCTV cameras around the area and found two people arriving at Prabhu’s residence but after a period, there were no CCTV visuals to track them. A call detail record analysis led the police to R Kavitha (39) and Amul Diwakar (34). “Diwakar and Prabhu’s mobile phones were switched off at the same place. When we caught them [Kavitha and Diwakar] and enquired, both confessed to the crime. Another person, Karthik (28), was also arrested,” the officer said, adding that Diwakar worked in a grinding company.

“The gang had cut the corpse into 12 pieces and threw them in different places like sewage canals and garbage. We have found eight of those 12 pieces and the rest are being located. The gang had thrown the severed hand into a garbage truck thinking that it was full of trash but the truck had just unloaded the trash. It had been empty and when the sanitary workers attempted to fill the trash again, they had found the hand and informed the police,” Sudhakar added.

The police said Prabhu had an extra-marital relationship with Kavitha. After he allegedly blackmailed Kavitha with some of their intimate pictures, Kavitha sought the help of her friends, police said.

“They had planned to execute this murder for a week. They picked up Prabhu and initiated talks at Diwakar’s residence. The argument turned physical and the gang stabbed Prabhu with a knife and later chopped his body into 12 pieces and disposed them of. The head was found in an unused well near Diwakar’s workplace,” Sudhakar said.