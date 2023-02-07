scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
CMRL starts feeder service between DLF Cybercity and Alandur Metro station

The CMRL aims to link the Metro stations and top IT parks in the city with feeder services to provide IT employees last mile connectivity, as they, according to the officials, are the major users of the facility.

According to the officials, the fare for the service has been fixed at Rs 40 per ride per passenger to travel from Alandur Metro station to DLF Cybercity IT Park or vice versa. (File)
Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), M A Siddique, Monday flagged off an exclusive service of AC tempo travellers at DLF Cybercity in Porur. The service consists of 12-seater AC tempo travellers which will operate between Alandur Metro and DLF Cybercity in Porur.

According to the officials, the fare for the service has been fixed at Rs 40 per ride per passenger to travel from Alandur Metro station to DLF Cybercity IT Park or vice versa. The ticket fare is set to be collected by the operator on boarding the vehicle through a QR code (UPI) or a mobile app. The vehicles will be available from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays based on the passenger demand.

“We are trying our best to ensure all other stakeholders participate with us to develop this last mile connectivity. There are several challenges, it is up to the transport systems like OLA, Fast Track to join hands with CMRL and with the counterpart stakeholders like DLF Cybercity IT Park or even big shopping malls like Express Avenue or any other places,” Siddique noted.

He added that they expect the same support offered by DLF Cybercity IT Park from other major companies for similar arrangements.

According to CMRL officials, Chennai Metro rail has introduced various feeder services to increase the footfall of Metro train services. Currently, services such as MTC minibus, electric autos, rental autos and bike taxi aggregators, rental bicycle facilities, etc are available at Metro stations.

Earlier, prior to Covid, a similar model was implemented and has now been reactivated just in a slightly different manner.

The officials said that DLF Cybercity will be the client that will provide the pickup and drop locations inside their campus and provide the necessary financial support to the operator based on a GAP funding model as per an agreement.

They noted that providing last mile connectivity facilities to areas like IT parks and educational institutions will make connectivity to Metro stations more feasible.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 21:57 IST
