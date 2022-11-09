scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

7 CMC Vellore medical students suspended for ragging juniors

The video, reportedly shot on October 9, shows the junior students being forced to walk around the campus in underwear as per the instructions of senior students.

While Dr Solomon Sathishkumar, the principal of the CMC, Tuesday said the institute had a “zero tolerance policy” for ragging. (file)

Seven final-year students of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, have been suspended for ragging after a video footage of first-year students being stripped, beaten and tortured went viral on social media.

CMC principal Dr Solomon Sathishkumar said Tuesday that the university has a “zero tolerance policy” towards ragging. A top source in the college said the anti-ragging committee was conducting a detailed Inquiry into the issue.

A decision on taking criminal action against the seven suspended students through police is yet to be taken, according to a source familiar with the ongoing inquiry process.

“Before this, there were no such complaints. Even this complaint was submitted under anonymity. Even if junior students are hesitant to name specific students, we are moving forward with strict action because an institution like CMC, which has always been known for aptitude and selfless services in medical education, cannot afford to take a beating on its reputation,” said a college official.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 06:11:35 pm
Live Blog

