Tamil Nadu CM Vijay opens Mettur Dam gates, releases Cauvery water for 12 delta districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during the opening ceremony of the sluices of the Stanley Reservoir, marking the release of Cauvery water, in Mettur. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday opened the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur for irrigation in the Cauvery delta districts, marking his first such release from the historic dam since taking office.

In the presence of his Cabinet colleagues, including N Anand, Vijay pressed a button to open the sluice gates and showered flowers and grains on the gushing waters. He later posed with farmers at the dam and interacted with them while wearing a green shawl, a symbol associated with farmers and agriculture.

The CM arrived in Salem by a special flight from Chennai and travelled to Mettur by road. En route, he held a roadshow, waving to people who lined the streets. TVK cadres gave him a rousing reception, erecting party flagpoles and putting up welcome banners and festoons at prominent intersections. In several places, people showered flowers on him.