Monday, Feb 27, 2023
CM Stalin’s 70th birthday celebrations: Kamal Haasan to inaugurate photo exhibition

The exhibition will be held at Raja Annamalai Mandram as part of various events organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in connection with party chief Stalin’s birthday celebrations.

Kamal Haasan (File Photo)
CM Stalin’s 70th birthday celebrations: Kamal Haasan to inaugurate photo exhibition
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan will inaugurate a photo exhibition on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the latter’s 70th birthday celebrations on Wednesday, March 1. The exhibition will be held at Raja Annamalai Mandram as part of various events organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in connection with the celebrations.

Also Read |Know Your City: Madras University, where architectural splendour meets educational eminence

Haasan, who recently campaigned for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode (East) bypoll, was invited to inaugurate the exhibition by state Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya on Sunday.

The DMK is also planning a public meeting at 5 pm on Wednesday at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam, Chennai. The function, which will be presided by senior DMK leaders including Durai Murugan and T R Baalu, will also see the participation of national leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Stalin will deliver the acceptance speech at the event.

Also Read |Chennai police open fire at history-sheeter who tries to flee after attacking officers

On Monday, Stalin issued a statement asking party cadres to avoid erecting banners and not to plan huge celebrations for his birthday, and urged them to remember the philosophy of their leaders and work hard for the welfare of the party and the public while helping the poor.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 12:14 IST
