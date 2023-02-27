CM Stalin’s 70th birthday celebrations: Kamal Haasan to inaugurate photo exhibition

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan will inaugurate a photo exhibition on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the latter’s 70th birthday celebrations on Wednesday, March 1. The exhibition will be held at Raja Annamalai Mandram as part of various events organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in connection with the celebrations.

Haasan, who recently campaigned for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode (East) bypoll, was invited to inaugurate the exhibition by state Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya on Sunday.

The DMK is also planning a public meeting at 5 pm on Wednesday at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam, Chennai. The function, which will be presided by senior DMK leaders including Durai Murugan and T R Baalu, will also see the participation of national leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Stalin will deliver the acceptance speech at the event.

On Monday, Stalin issued a statement asking party cadres to avoid erecting banners and not to plan huge celebrations for his birthday, and urged them to remember the philosophy of their leaders and work hard for the welfare of the party and the public while helping the poor.