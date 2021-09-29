scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
MUST READ

CM Stalin inaugurates TN police museum

The museum, a heritage building in downtown Egmore which had served as Chennai Police Commissioner's office for over 150 years, was converted as a police musuem at a cost of about Rs 6.47 crore.

By: PTI | Chennai |
September 29, 2021 8:34:48 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File)

The Tamil Nadu police museum, housing objects, exhibits and collections representing the evolution, milestone events and the history of the modern police force in the state beginning in the British era, was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

The museum, a heritage building in downtown Egmore which had served as Chennai Police Commissioner’s office for over 150 years, was converted as a police museum at a cost of about Rs 6.47 crore.

The two-storied museum inaugurated by Stalin is spread over 24,000 square feet and it is replete with a host of artefacts, a bicycle dating to 19th Century used for patrol by policemen, arms, pistol, bullets, old uniforms, recovered idols, seized machine used to print counterfeit notes and so on.

Stalin, inaugurating the museum, interacted with school students and gave away sweets to them.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For government school students there would be no fee to visit the museum and for general public till September 30.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and senior police officials participated in the inauguration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement