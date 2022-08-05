CM MK Stalin takes stock of situation arising out of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

August 5, 2022 7:31:04 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rain in several districts of the State and ordered the district Collectors to not release water from dams without prior intimation to residents.
Stressing the need to remain vigilant, he said the administration should not discharge a huge quantum of water from the reservoirs at night.
The Chief Minister, who reviewed the situation with the Collectors of 12 districts virtually from here, directed them to take precautionary measures in safeguarding foodgrains, especially paddy bags, at the direct procurement centres by covering them with tarpaulin to prevent the paddy from getting soaked in the rain.
மயிலாடுதுறை, நாகப்பட்டினம், ஈரோடு, திருவாரூர், கடலூர், திருப்பூர் ஆகிய மாவட்ட ஆட்சித் தலைவர்களுடன் காணொலிக் காட்சி வாயிலாக மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் தலைமையில் ஆலோசனைக் கூட்டம் நடைபெற்றது.
2/2
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 4, 2022
The Collectors should provide quality food and water to the people accommodated in relief camps and also set up health camps wherever needed. According to a release here, the Chief Minister asked the government officials to patrol the embankment.
As the districts on the embankment of Cauvery and Kollidam would be affected owing to the release of 2 lakh cusecs water from Mettur reservoir, the Chief Minister asked the monitoring officers to take up appropriate measures.
Steps should be taken to keep ready earthmovers, tree-pruning machines, multi-departmental teams and rescue teams, he said.
Earlier, Stalin flagged off tractors and rotavators from the Secretariat here to be rented out to farmers at an affordable cost.
About 185 tractors, as many rotavators, mechanical ploughs and cage wheels were purchased by the Agriculture Engineering Department at a cost of Rs 22.34 crore to be rented out to farmers.
Subscriber Only Stories
An official release said about Rs 2,057.25 crore has been sanctioned for implementing the crop insurance scheme during this fiscal.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young India office
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Tamil Nadu reports 1,211 new Covid-19 cases; 268 in Chennai
Two deaths, 413 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan
Governor RN Ravi lauds Tamil Nadu varsities for securing top 10 position in NIRF ranking
Tamil Nadu: Two more held in girl’s suicide case
Madras HC closes wealth tax against VK Sasikala
Idris Elba to star in David Leitch-directed Netflix movie Bang
Madras HC Judge criticises O Panneerselvam for seeking change of judge
Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire
In a first, IIT-M holds student council election using blockchain technology
DMK blaming Centre, as it couldn’t fulfill poll promise: BJP
Company which ED claims gave loan to Young Indian among search targets
Himachal Pradesh lake tragedy not one-off; 156 drowned in 2020; 145 in 2021; 70 this year