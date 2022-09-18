scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

CM MK Stalin lays foundation stone for ‘Periyar World’ Laboratory

Members of Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Government Departments, High Government Officers and Employees took the Social Justice Day Pledge.

The event was organised by the state government at the Periyar Thidal in Chennai. His birthday anniversary also marks Social Justice Day. (Twitter: CMO)

As a part of E V Periyar’s 144th birth anniversary celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the “Periyar World” Laboratory and Periyar Institute to be built at Sirukanur, Trichy district.

Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and party functionaries, the Chief Minister garlanded Periyar’s statue at Anna Salai and paid floral tributes to his portrait kept at the statue on his 144th birth anniversary.

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran were also among the leaders who paid floral tributes to Periyar.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 07:00:19 am
