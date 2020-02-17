Closed for renovation, Thousand Lights subway to be re-opened this week

The subway will be reopened for public use on February 20. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan The subway will be reopened for public use on February 20. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan

The Thousand Lights subway is set to be re-opened for public use on Thursday, bringing relief to hundreds of pedestrians who have resorted to jaywalking on the stretch between Thousand Lights and Anna Flyover along Chennai’s Anna Salai. The subway has been shut for quite a few months now as the Tamil Nadu Highways Department wanted to renovate it.

Sources at the Tamil Nadu Highways Department told Indianexpress.com that the subway will be opened for public use on February 20. “We had closed the subway for minor work which has been completed now. We will open it for public use on Thursday”, said an officer.

“We have given a makeover to the interiors of the subway, with new path tiles and wall tiles and increased lighting. We have also installed CCTV cameras at vantage points along the subway”, the officer added.

Contract workers at the subway said that the Assistant Engineer had visited the site to review the work. “We are working on the TNEB wiring now which will be done in two days. Once that is done, the subway will be ready”, said a worker.

A motorist yells at a pedestrian jaywalking on the road. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan A motorist yells at a pedestrian jaywalking on the road. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan

A street vendor near the subway said that numerous pedestrians walk till the Thousand Lights signal to cross the road. “With the subway closed, even I have to cross the stretch at the Thousand Lights signal. It’s easy when the police are manning the roads. When they are not there, it is difficult to cross the road”, he said.

Pedestrians can be seen jaywalking at #Chennai‘s Thousand Lights signal, with the Thousand Lights subway along Anna Salai having been closed for months for renovation. The subway will be reopened for public use this Thursday.

Video courtesy @shivani_r12 pic.twitter.com/1UZMolhYyZ — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) February 17, 2020

